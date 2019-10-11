CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Volunteer Services has immediate openings for surgical services, patient escorts and gift shop volunteers.
Volunteers assist patients, visitors and staff throughout the hospital with quality customer service.
“Our volunteers are people who are patient, courteous, compassionate, and willing to talk with people,‘ said Kim Benz, Director of Volunteer Services.
Patient escorts transport patients at discharge from their rooms to their vehicles. This position requires comfort in talking with people and the physical ability to transport people using a wheelchair. Openings are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Surgical services department volunteers visit patients to ensure they have everything they need while in the department. High level people skills are an important part of this service. Shift opportunities are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gift Shop volunteers assist patients, families and employees with gift selections. This position requires wrapping gifts, operating a cash register and other duties as assigned. Openings are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm and 1 to 4 p.m.
All volunteers in these services need to be flexible and willing to help patients, visitors and staff throughout the hospital. Volunteers go through an orientation program and specific training for their duties.
For more information on these volunteer opportunities, contact Volunteer Services at (231) 876-7149.
