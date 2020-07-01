CADILLAC — As part of the healthcare system’s phased expansion of services, Munson Healthcare Urgent Care Cadillac is reopening June 29, 2020. Visitor restrictions, masking requirements, distancing measures, and rigorous cleaning protocols are in place for the safety of patients and staff.
The clinic will see patients daily (excluding holiday) from noon until 7 p.m. Munson Healthcare Urgent Care Cadillac offers quick, expert care for conditions that can’t wait but are not life-threatening.
Walk-in services include:
• Allergies
• Back or muscle strains
• Bladder or urinary tract infections
• Bug bites or small animal bites
• Coughs, congestion, sinus problems
• Cuts and minor wounds
• Diarrhea
• Earache
• Mild fevers
• Minor cuts, burns, injuries
• Pink eye and other minor eye problems
• Rashes
• Sore throat
• Sprains, strains, and muscle pulls
• Vomiting and/or nausea
Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, allergic reaction or significant bleeding, should call 911 or seek care in the emergency department. For more information about walk-in care, call 231-876-2644.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.