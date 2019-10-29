Mutual community support

MANTON — Two small communities are supporting each other.
On Oct. 10, the Buckley Branch Manager of the Honor Bank, Sarah Wackerle, proudly presented Linda Kimbel, the President of the Friends of the Manton Public Library, a check for $660.
What brought these two small towns together? Both ladies are members of the Manton Rotary Club and both love to volunteer their time and service for their communities. When Sarah learned of the ongoing fundraising Linda was coordinating to building a new library in Manton, she immediately volunteered to propose this worthy cause to the team members of the Buckley Honor Bank Branch as the charity for the “Jean Day‘ Fund. The proposal was approved, and the month of September was chosen to award all donations from their office to the Manton New Library Building Fund.
Linda Kimbel noted that “it’s just what Rotarians do, make things happen!‘
The Friends of the Manton Public Library continue to seek funding and remind everyone to buy a brick for their family. They plan to break ground in April 2020.
