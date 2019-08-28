TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College announced its summer 2019 Dean's List.
To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.
Local students on the list include:
Missaukee County:
• Brandi Kinyon
• Kim Reitz
• Michelle Taylor
Osceola County:
• Mary Meshraky
Wexford County:
• Amber Florio
• Alexandra Garvin
• Nathan Kitler
• Kathryn Rogers
• Amanda Talsma
• Justin Trump
• Maggie Wheelock
