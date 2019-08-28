TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College announced its summer 2019 Dean's List.

 To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.

Local students on the list include:

Missaukee County:

• Brandi Kinyon

• Kim Reitz

• Michelle Taylor

Osceola County:

• Mary Meshraky

Wexford County:

• Amber Florio

• Alexandra Garvin

• Nathan Kitler

• Kathryn Rogers

• Amanda Talsma

• Justin Trump

• Maggie Wheelock

 

Cadillac News

Tags