LANSING — A Manton student has been recognized for their academic achievement at Northwestern Michigan College and named to the state’s Academic Team within Phi Theta Kappa, a national honor society for high-achieving college students.

Alexandra Swainston was one of 75 Michigan community college students to be made a part for the national honor society.

“Michigan’s community colleges are proud to have 75 outstanding students joining the Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Academic Team this year,‘ said Michael Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association. “These impressive students showcase the bright talent that we have at Michigan’s community colleges and I can’t wait to see them continue to grow as part of the PTK All-Michigan Academic team.‘

Students are nominated by their colleges based on academic achievement, community service involvement and leadership accomplishment. To be part of PTK, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed at least 12 hours of coursework towards an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Cadillac News