TRAVERSE CITY — The following students from Michigan have been named to the Northwestern Michigan College Dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.
• Missaukee County:
Amanda Aldrich
Sarah Allen
Isabela Bivens
Thomas Dunn
Samuel Hoekwater
Brandi Kinyon
Carilynn McGhee
Aliyah Nowlin
Paige Swiriduk
Caleb Teed
Rebecca Teed
Isaiah Vogler
• Osceola County:
Courtney Blood
Emilee Leusby
Hunter Pollington
• Wexford County:
Shelby Bigelow
Jasmine Book
Morgan Braley
Audrey Burt
Brendan Burt
Jennifer Carter
Gabrielle DuCheny
Allison Dunn
Quentin Elam
Stella Fiorini
Nathaniel Frier
Matthew Hicks
Karina Hissong
Emily Kavanagh
Adam Kelly
Jennifer Koontz
Jemima Ledford
Zachary Losinski
Christopher Manley
Kevin Mcleskey
Michael Michalski
Mitchell Paul
Kacey Peterson
Brianna Puffer
Shayenna Rossell
Luke Salisbury
Sharron Seaver
Lexia Shazri
Alexandra Swainston
Erin Tanner
Crystal Thies
Justin Trump
Diana Vargas
Sophie Vermilya
Elizabeth Weir
Zachary Wiggins
Jaden Wilder
Matthew Williams
Samira Zaleski
Robert Zeestraten
