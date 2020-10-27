OSCEOLA COUNTY — Osceola County 4-H is now enrolling new members for the 2021 year. Michigan 4-H is open to all youth ages five to nineteen and offers many club-based programs such as crafts, textiles, and science to name a few.
There is no cost to join Osceola County 4-H. The 4-H slogan is “learn by doing‘, so please contact the Osceola County MSU Extension at 231-832-6139 to start your “learn by doing‘ experience today.
