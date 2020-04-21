In 2019 the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) began work on a project grant held by the Mecosta Conservation District intended to raise awareness of aquatic invasive species in our region. Our region encompasses Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford counties and we partner with Conservation Districts. Part of the project, funded by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, is intended to increase enrollment in the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch (EAPW) Program. The EAPW program teaches volunteers how to detect, monitor, and respond to exotic aquatic plant species in lakes. Vicki Sawicki, NCCISMA Program Coordinator, said that part of the inspiration for the project came from the low number of lakes in the region that were enrolled in the EAPW program. Sawicki pointed out that at the time she wrote the grant there was only one lake enrolled in the program. The region was drastically underrepresented compared to other parts of the state.
The EAPW program is part of the Michigan Clean Water Corp's (MiCorps) Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program (CLMP). EAPW program participants receive free training on how to identify and detect five important exotic aquatic plants: Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, hydrilla, starry-stonewort, and European frogbit. Exotic plant species are those that are introduced to an area that they do not naturally occur. Native plant species are a normal and essential part of a lake, but when lakes are invaded by exotic species it can result in drastic changes to the native ecosystem caused by the exotic species aggressive and rapid growth. Recreational opportunities like swimming, boating, and fishing, are often severely impaired due to the dense growth of these invaders.
“This is a great opportunity to get involved in the program for free! This year there is no enrollment fee, and training is completely online‘, said Dr. Jo Latimore, an Aquatic Ecologist and Outreach Specialist with the MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. Dr. Latimore went on to say that “the EAPW program is a great excuse to spend some time out on your lake for a good cause.‘ Experts like Dr. Latimore, as well as Erick Elgin, Aquatic Ecologist and Water Resources Educator with Michigan State University Extension, will help with any questions participants have about plant identification or the sampling process.
Participation in the EAPW is encouraged for all lakes because no lake is immune to the potential introduction of exotic aquatic plants. Lakes that are closed to public access or that have little to no boater use may seem less likely to have exotic aquatic plants introduced to their waters, but these lakes can still have introductions caused by wildlife carrying small, viable, plant fragments. For this reason, it is important that lakeshore property owners be educated on the identification of exotic aquatic plants so they can catch infestations before they become widespread in a lake. Additionally, participation in the EAPW is recommended even if a professional company has been managing aquatic vegetation on your lake. Independent monitoring will help the community verify the success of plant management efforts and identify future needs.
As a bonus for enrollment in 2020, participants will receive all the required equipment to perform the sampling processes, for free. The first 50 lakes that enroll in the program within NCCISMA’s six-county coverage area will receive aquatic vegetation sampling rakes, Secchi disks, and trays for aquatic plant identification. Secchi disks are a tool used to measure water transparency, also called clarity. Transparency testing is a prerequisite for enrolling in the EAPW program and can help paint a picture of the biological productivity of a lake. Secchi disks were built by talented students at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center and were a great opportunity to both educate and engage students in the ecology of our local lakes.
While the CLMP is officially on hiatus for 2020 due to a lapse in funding, Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, Michigan State University (MSU), MSU Extension and the Huron River Watershed Council, have combined their efforts this year to keep the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch and transparency testing operational for the year. Funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has been secured to fully fund all aspects of the CLMP for five years beginning in 2021.
To learn more about the 2020 Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch, visit www.hrwc.org/what-we-do/programs/2020-lake-monitoring/ and look under "Parameters Supported in 2020". There you'll find the sampling instructions, a link to the online training video, and more tools to help you get started.
Three lakes in Missaukee County have been enrolled this spring, Lake Missaukee, Crooked Lake and Sapphire Lake.
If you are interested in enrolling a lake in the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch, you must contact Jo Latimore at MSU, latimor1@msu.edu or 517-432-1491, by May 30 to confirm that you will be conducting the EAPW Program.
Zach Peklo is the Invasive Species Technician for NCCISMA. He can be reached by email at zach.peklo@macd.org or by phone at 248-210-6047. To learn more about NCCISMA visit NorthCountryInvasives.org.
