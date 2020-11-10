What do farmers, wildlife, and flowers in Michigan all have in common? They all rely on pollinators to survive. Unfortunately, populations of pollinator species have seen worldwide declines in recent decades. So how can Michiganders protect native pollinator species?
Michigan Pollinators
In Michigan, thousands of native species play a role in the pollination of flowering plants. This includes 450 species of native bees, over 400 butterflies and moths, five species of hummingbirds, and countless beetles, flies, and wasps. Even small mammals assist in pollination.
Of course, we cannot forget the honeybee. Native to Europe, this domesticated insect is prized for both its honey and its tireless pollination efforts. While honeybees do benefit local environments, they also have the potential to outcompete native species for pollen and nectar.
Where do Pollinators Live?
Native pollinators live in a diverse range of habitats including grasslands, forests, and urban environments. Native bees, butterflies, and moths, for example, need the correct mix of shelter, food, water, and space to survive. When one of these elements is removed, that habitat can become unsuitable.
Many native bees species are solitary and do not form colonies like honeybees. Some dig underground tunnels or live in unused rodent burrows. Others, like mason bees, seek out bore holes in trees made by other insects. Many are generalist feeders and visit numerous species of plants. However, some feed on only a handful of plant species, making them vulnerable to habitat loss.
Many butterflies and moths depend on specific host plants to survive. As a result, they tend to live where their host plants grow in abundance. Without these plants, they cannot complete their four-stage life cycle which includes egg, larva, pupa, and adult. For example, caterpillars of the endangered Karner Blue butterfly only eat the leaves of the lupine plant. As a result, these butterflies are only found in areas with healthy lupine populations.
What do Pollinators Eat?
Pollinator diets vary widely between species. Some feed exclusively on nectar and pollen, others consume insects, seeds, and fruits.
Since many flowers only bloom for a short time during the year, pollinators that rely on nectar and pollen need multiple plant species to fulfill their food requirements. Optimum pollinator habitat contains many species that bloom at different times from early spring until fall. As one species of plant stops flowering another species begins to bloom, ensuring a steady food supply.
What are Pollinators Biggest Threats?
Habitat loss is a huge threat to pollinators. When wild landscapes are converted for human uses, they lose the ability to support as many species. Existing species must adapt, relocate, or travel farther to find resources. Those that cannot, will perish.
Another threat to pollinators is widespread pesticide use. Pesticides including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc., are not inherently bad. Their use has helped to create reliable agriculture systems that feed the world. Regrettably, pesticide use can have negative consequences. Pesticides are designed to poison pests by disrupting particular bodily functions in their target species. Unfortunately, species that share similar traits can be harmed, regardless if they are considered a pest or a pollinator. For example, a class of pesticides called ‘neonicotinoids,’ attack the nervous systems of pests, such as aphids. Bees, possessing similar nervous systems, can also be harmed when visiting plants treated with these chemicals.
Reducing Local Impacts
To lessen harmful impacts from human activities on pollinators, there are several things Michiganders can do. First, we can protect the existing habitat. Many landowners have unused field edges, hedgerows, roadsides, ditches, woodlots, or utility easements. These areas may have minimal use to people but can provide nesting and foraging sites for pollinators. Managing these sites for wildflowers or eliminating mowing in these areas can preserve high-quality pollinator habitats.
Creating a pollinator habitat is another great option to ensure healthy pollinator populations. Disturbed areas with poor quality soils that are unfit for crops, yards, or building may be useful as pollinator habitat. Planting a mix of early to late-season blooming shrubs, trees, and wildflowers can help pollinators in your area.
Integrated pest management (IPM) is another important strategy that should be used to protect pollinators. IPM uses biological, cultural, physical tools, and chemicals to manage and reduce pests rather than defaulting to chemical use. This is done by eliminating the pest’s access to food, water and shelter. It includes improving sanitation, maintenance, exclusion and landscape management practices. By correcting conditions that lead to pest problems and using the correct pesticides only when necessary, IPM provides more effective pest control while reducing pesticide use.
Local Resources
If you are interested in preserving or creating pollinator habitat on your property contact your local Conservation District. Their resource professionals have the expertise to ensure the maximum benefit to the pollinators in your area.
The Osceola-Lake Conservation District holds a yearly native plant sale. This is an opportunity to buy native, Michigan-grown wildflowers and shrubs that pollinators love. Call 231-465-8012 for more information.
To learn more about pollinators in Michigan and across North America, check out the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation at www.xerces.org.
