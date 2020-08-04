Missaukee County is home to 33 natural freshwater lakes, the largest being Lake Missaukee at just over 2,000 acres. The lakes and streams in most of the county are located in the Muskegon River Watershed. This watershed stretches over nine counties and is one of the largest watersheds in Michigan, so it is essential that folks take measures to protect this valuable resource. The Missaukee Conservation District is involved in water conservation through many programs such as the Fishing Line Recycling Program, Stream Monitoring events, Shoreland Stewards Program, and the Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch (EAPW). These programs rely on citizen and volunteer involvement which greatly helps with conservation efforts.
Fishing Line Recycling Program
This summer marked the start of the Fishing Line Recycling Program, which has long been a goal of the Missaukee Conservation District. AmeriCorps member Nick Theisen’s coordination efforts and hard work from prospective Eagle Scout Grant Beck created five fishing line recycling bins to collect fishing line at popular fishing spots around the county.
Grant Beck remained persistent amidst COVID-19 restrictions, being patient and adjusting his project plan as changing Coronavirus rules made it difficult to build the recycling bins with fellow scouts. As soon as Grant received approval from the project review board, he ordered parts for the bins and built them when the state approved group activities. The recycling bins are located at Missaukee County Park, Crooked Lake Park, Sapphire Lake Boat Launch, Goose Lake Campground and Long Lake Campground. The recycling bins are emptied every two weeks and the fishing line is sent to the Berkley Conservation Institute where it’s melted down into raw plastics for tackle boxes, fish habitats and spools for line.
Monofilament fishing line is not biodegradable and can last a long as 600 years if it’s disposed of incorrectly, www.microplastics.wayne.edu. The goal of the Fishing Line Recycling program is to raise awareness about responsible recreation and encourage anglers to dispose of fishing line properly. Stray fishing line can pollute waters and negatively affect wildlife, so the recycling bins will provide a great service to the lakes and help keep the places people love cleaner and healthier.
Stream monitoring
Stream monitoring events are held with volunteers every spring and fall to look at the water quality in tributary streams of the Manistee and Muskegon Rivers. These events are part of the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) volunteer water quality monitoring program and they look for aquatic macroinvertebrates. Many of these tiny creatures are sensitive to pollution, so streams are surveyed and insects are identified to see how many sensitive species are present in order to determine the overall health of the stream. Continuous monitoring allows MiCorps to collect consistent data to track how water quality is changing throughout a watershed. If you want to learn more or get involved call Missaukee Conservation District at 231-839-7193 to see how you can help.
Shoreland Stewards Program
Shoreland Stewards Program was developed to recognize lakefront property owners for practicing lake friendly landscaping practices. The Shoreland Stewards Program is an initiative of the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership and it is a great education tool for property owners who are looking for a greater understanding of how their lakefront property affects the health of their lake. Lakefront landowners answer survey questions about property management and then receive suggestions for improvement to benefit the health of the lake. For more information go to https://www.mishorelandstewards.org/.
Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch
The EAPW is a citizen-monitoring program that gets volunteers around the county involved in monitoring lakes for exotic invasive species. This program offered through MiCorps teaches volunteers how to collect data in a consistent way so invasive species can be tracked and dealt with as soon as possible. Invasives have the potential to cause great harm and hinder the enjoyment of a lake, so it is important to be on the lookout.
The EAPW is a good way to track if a lake is degrading over time. It is also a great tool for citizens to learn more about issues that impact the natural resources they enjoy. If you are interested in learning more about the program and helping with monitoring efforts, call into the Missaukee Conservation District to see how you can get involved. We are always looking for more volunteers and would love to help you learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.