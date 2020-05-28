There are many reasons why someone should be proud to be an American. Despite all that is going on right now, I am proud to be an American. The reason behind that is because we help each other out during hard times. This is important to me because sometimes you just need to know that other people care. When that happens, your problems don’t disappear, but it doesn’t feel as bad as before.
One reason why I am proud to be an American is because they help each other. If you search thoroughly, you can find people helping and comforting each other everywhere. Now, I watch the news often due to my dream job so I see this a lot. For example, after an event I refuse to name, an entire community got together and supported each other. Another reason why I am proud to be an American is because we have overcome many challenges. A few examples would be Polio, slavery, and 9/11. America has many kind and persistent people.
In conclusion, there are multiple reasons why one would be proud to be an American. Not only have we helped each other during hard times but we have gotten over them ourselves. This would make many people proud. There are many reasons to be proud. Those were just a few of them.
