Despite COVID-19 and how much our world has changed during this pandemic, America is still a great nation. I am proud to be an American because people are doing many things to help and support each other during this pandemic. Not only are we protecting each other by staying home, but our environment is also getting cleaner in many ways.
Our world is staying positive by people being kind and helping each other. You may not realize it but people are helping out in some way everyday. In America we are lucky enough to have some amazing people. People that do the smallest things like donating to charities that help the hungry, or people that help the elderly get groceries or something they need because elderly have a higher chance of getting sick. My personal heartwarming favorite are the people that organize car parades for not only healthcare workers but other important jobs like a grocery store worker that has helped somebody. These people and workers are so kind to give their time.
As a result of people helping each other and staying at home, our environment is getting cleaner. Working buildings are not polluting the air or water by not working. Our air is getting cleaner and our water is getting much cleaner. Also, there is less driving that is better for our world. Before this pandemic when people helped each other less and our earth was getting dirtier, in some ways having this pandemic is a chance for us to realize how important each other are and allowing our world a chance to breathe.
I am proud to be an American because people are helping each other more and our environment is getting cleaner. Because of people donating to charities and supporting others in many ways people can be more positive. As an effect of people staying home our world is getting a chance to restart and become more clean. Our lives have changed a lot during this crisis, Now, what will you do to help our world and others?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.