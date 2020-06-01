I am proud to be an American, and I am grateful I can help like so many others. Many Americans can do great things to help and I’m glad I can be just like them. We care for others before we care for ourselves.
One reason I believe people care more about other people than themselves is because they want everyone to be healthy, safe, and alive. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought people to help each other stay safe and healthy, and I’m proud of that. I’m proud that people are working together to care in America.
Food lines for the homeless, to getting your elderly’s groceries, and more, are all things that you can do to help. Trust me it will make people all so happy if you help out.
These things are happening all over America, and even in Cadillac! If you do your part you will become one of these amazing and outstanding Americans. We have always been amazing, helping the homeless or volunteering at schools even before the pandemic.
Crazy things don’t have to happen to other people for us to be caring to others. Sure, life throws obstacles in people’s faces but we are the people who help them.
We become great Americans when we help people, and becoming a great American is a very important part of our lives, so help now when there is so much to be helping with.
Why do people in America not think about themselves but think about other people they don’t know? Because we need to care for others so they are happy and healthy, and because it will help people become amazing and generous people.
So what can you do to become an amazing American hero to others?
