America the Great
I am proud to be an American because we are free and we have rights. We have these rights because of the people who protect our country. Without the people who protect us and our country, our country would be nothing.
If you look hard enough, there are citizens that are also trying to protect America by open carrying and supporting the second amendment. People are doing this because they want to protect others and themselves. Also people in our country go into the military or in the police force to better protect our streets and our country. My uncle was in the Navy and he did that to protect us, also people like me and other people in my family own guns and use those to protect others. America is full of great people who risk their lives to help others in rough times.
Think about what makes you proud to be an American.
