I am proud to be an American because of many reasons. I believe that we Americans are brave, kind, helpful, and should be honored.
I believe that there are many good things about being an American, and I will share a few things. The first reason is that every American helps another, not just for themself but for another person. For example, if you look out a window there is a chance of finding somebody helping another. The second reason is that people in America are brave. Soldiers go and fight for our freedom, dying for us, and it isn`t just soldiers that die for others, or stand up to bad people and much more. In America you see people helping one another. In America you see people being brave and strong. Everybody has seen and done something good, and great things happen because of these characteristics.
This is why I believe that we Americans are brave, kind, helpful, and should be honored. I truly love the idea of me being an American. Americans should be proud of who they are, an American.
