Despite all the changes being made in the world today I am still proud to be an American
because I can build a future for myself and all I need to do to be successful is have perseverance and hard work. I am thankful for my freedom not only to choose a career but also be able to attend college. I am very appreciative of this because not every
country allows females to go to college let alone be a businesswoman or a doctor. Instead some countries only allow men to work and females have to stay home and take care of their family. This motivates me to go to college and have a career for all of the people who can't.
Anyone can make their dreams come true if they work hard and never give up. Success in following your dream is not based on how much money you have or how popular you are. It is based on your hard work and not giving up when you don't succeed the first time. Multiple
famous icons had to work hard to be where they are today. For example Oprah Winfrey was raised in poverty in Mississippi and she worked very hard to be in the position she is in now.
Not all the famous singers and actors had an easy childhood but multiple showed that anyone can accomplish their dreams no matter where you come from. In addition, our country lets anyone with any background be successful. Every person can get a chance to be successful
following their dreams. It is up to them to work hard. All in all the hard work you put into being successful and following your dream will pay off if you never give up.
I am proud to be an American because anyone can build a future for themselves with hard work and determination. Success doesn't come from where you live, your popularity, gender or your social class it comes from how much effort and hard work you put into making
it happen. All in all, I am proud to be an American because what I can accomplish in life with hard work and determination is endless.
