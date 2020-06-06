America is a great nation because we have many, many freedoms. For example, we have freedom of speech, and freedom to worship however we choose without consequences. That is why I am proud to be an American.
Latest News
- Why the world never forgets D-Day
- Wexford, Missaukee enters 'Phase 5' of reopening; what does that mean?
- Airport community came together to help after crash
- Rover finds out about wearing masks in stores
- Marion Superintendent looks back at last three months on last day of school
- Cadillac J.C. Penney Co. store to close as part of restructuring
- BLM protest, prayer happening Saturday in Cadillac
- Area golf courses starting to see business pick up after slow spring
Most Popular
Articles
- Brandon Carl Wright
- Pine River music teacher retires after 40 years in education
- Cadillac family enjoys fishing for lost treasure with magnets
- March for Criminal Justice Reform event in Cadillac canceled
- Inside the Cadillac Lofts
- Organizers plan 'March for Criminal Justice Reform' this Saturday in Cadillac
- Stephen Charles Scott
- Osceola sheriff won't investigate businesses in violation of governor's executive order
- Corner Store burns in Evart
- Cadillac Police ready to protect, serve citizens before, during, after protest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.