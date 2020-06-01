Why I’m Proud To Be An American
People are making sacrifices during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Medical Workers sacrifice the most, defining what it means to be an American. Medical workers put their lives on the line by being exposed to infected patients and as a consequence, they could get infected and even die.
Medical workers are some of the true American heroes right now. They work overtime to help people get well. Medical workers have been working 24 hour shifts and sometimes sleeping at work to make sure people are well. Also, medical workers put their lives on the line to help people. Medical workers are working with infected patients meaning they could still get sick and medical workers have fallen ill or died because of it. America is full of brave workers on the front line battling this outbreak, putting others ahead of themselves, a true American quality
Medical workers are sacrificing so much during this Covid-19 pandemic. They put their lives on the line, work crazy hours, and even fall sick and die to help people. So find a way to say thanks to the healthcare in YOUR community and say thanks for what they do because they make us ALL proud to be Americans.
