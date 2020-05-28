America is such a wonderful place to live, there are so many good people. Despite COVID-19 and how much our world has changed during this pandemic, America is still a great nation. I am still proud to be an American right now because people are being kind and helping one another. We are stronger together and we will get through this.
Even though this pandemic has been hard on all of us, I think most of us still want to be kind and help others. We all have family and neighbors that are unable to go out and get things that they need. My Mom checks on my Grandma frequently making sure she is ok and always gets her groceries and brings them right to her doorstep. That way she can stay safe at home. My parents are both essential workers. Our neighbor has been checking on my brother and me everyday and bringing us the lunches from the school.
We are very thankful for her. My Mom works at the hospital helping people who are sick in our community. She says there has been an outpouring of support for the hospital staff from people in the community. They've had food, cards and signs of thank you, gift bags and even a first responders parade of fire trucks and police cars to show support for the healthcare workers during COVID-19. America is definitely still full of people who are kind and giving.
Despite COVID-19 and how much our world has changed during this pandemic, America is still a great nation. I am still proud to be an American right now because people are being kind and helping one another. We are making sure our families and neighbors have everything they need. We are also thankful for all of our frontline workers and showing them our support in many kind gestures. As we live through this pandemic we are reminded that America is full of good people who want to be kind and helpful to others.
This helps me realize the type of person I strive to be as I grow up. I am so proud to be an American.
