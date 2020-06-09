Proud to be an American

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to feel like an American? Well, let me tell you. Americans are brave and make sacrifices and help people in need. Not all of us are brave and kind but the best part is that most of us are.
When people think that helping is just donating to the homeless, it gets hard to see what helping really is. If you really look at the world closely, you can see people helping others all day. You can see people helping someone/something when somebody stops by the side of the road to save a cat or a dog and take it to the vet when nobody else will. People from America put themselves in dangerous situations to help somebody, like firefighters. Just that alone shows that people from America are brave and kind.
Whenever people think that helping someone is just donating to people on the streets, they don’t really see all of the forms of helping that happens in America. People help animals in need, help fight fires, and donate to people in need. Now that you’ve seen why I’m proud to be American, you should think about how and why you’re proud.
