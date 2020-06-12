Are you proud to be an American? I am proud to be an American because Americans are treated equally and we all have the same rights.
The reason for that is, is because we have a good and fair government which is called democracy. We all have the same rights and we all are treated the same. There are no shootings just because of the style of your hair or the way you look.
The American government takes care of its poorest citizens with an endless array of benefits such as welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, job training, college grants, tax credits, and so on.
This is another reason why we all get treated the same no matter where we are at in life. The government is still helping the people who are not the wealthiest. Our citizens don't treat people differently just because of their wealth.
Those are two reasons why you should be proud to be an American as well and there sure are many many more that I could think of but those two were the most important. Once again I restate my thesis, I am proud to be an American because we all treat our people the same and we all have the same rights.
