I am thankful for my family, my friends, teachers, health care workers, and sports. I am thankful to be in such a nice family, have great friends, have people who can teach me in these tough times, and have people who can heal me and others. Plus, I have the freedom to hunt, fish, and play other sports all of the time! I am proud to be an American because the people are amazing and I have a lot of freedoms.
Doctors, teachers, friends, and family are always doing great things. Doctors make me better if I am injured. One time I broke my arm playing football and they were so kind and helped my arm heal. I also got a really bad cut and the doctors stitched it up. Teachers are still working hard to educate students in this pandemic. Family is always there to do things together and help me, friends are there to support me if something happens, and sports are there to entertain me all the time. If I want to go fishing or play chess, my family will go fishing and play chess, if I trip and fall a friend will help me up, and if I want something fun to do, I can go hunt, fish, or play other fun sports. If I have a question for school, I can email a teacher, and they will help in this pandemic. America has so many kind people and so many fun activities you have the freedom to do.
I am proud to be an American because the people are very respectful and I am always able to hunt, fish, and play other sports. If something goes wrong or I need help or want to do a fun activity, my family, friends, teachers, healthcare workers, and sports are always there. Why are you proud to be an American?
