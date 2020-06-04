America is a great nation because we have advanced technology, medicine, education, and many freedoms. We have medicine to keep us well. America also has many freedoms such as the freedom of speech, religion, and the right to bear arms.
We use technology to do all sorts of things. It creates materials we need like metal and glass. Technology also helps us with our daily lives. It helps us do school and connect with people far away. It also does simple things, like helping us move through the use of wheelchairs and walkers.
Medicine helps us to be and stay healthy and cures diseases and colds. Medicine helps us study viruses and help people who have had a heart attack or have gotten in an accident.
Education helps us prepare for the future. It teaches us things like how to write and address letters and do percentages and much more. America's education system helps prepare children and teens for adulthood.
Additionally, we have many freedoms that let us protest peacefully and express our opinions. We also have a right to have weapons like guns and bows.
America has accomplished many things that have improved our lives. That's why I am proud to be an American citizen.
