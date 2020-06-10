I am very proud to be an American for many reasons, in America you can follow your dreams, say what you want, adventure where you please, and stand up for what you believe in. Being an American means something special to me, it means I get to live and grow up in a place where I can be who I want to be. Americans can adventure where they please and feel safe doing so because of American soldiers who fought in many countless, ruthless battles and even wars trying to defend their country including my great grandfather Lyle Danforth who gave his life fighting in World War II. Those soldiers had a purpose worth fighting for they wanted to pave the way so that the future of America could be a strong, and safe nation.
Another reason I am proud to be an American is because it is a fair country where we have rules but also freedom. Every child in America has a right to a good education and an education that is right for them whether that means online, more advanced or less advanced, or even introducing different types of learning.
As an American I have the freedom to stick up for something I feel very strongly about, and protesting and disagreements helped America get to a better place and become a stronger union because everyone's voice matters, and that race, religion, gender, and disabilities don't make you any more or any less of an American. I am a proud American citizen who is amazed at how far we have come as a nation. Sometimes, especially right now, it tends to get hard to think positive, when times are so hard for so many people. But when it gets hard, try to think of the good in the world and how lucky we are to be Americans.
