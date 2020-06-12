Being an American is awesome. There are many reasons why I am proud to be an American. In this essay, I am going to focus on the top three reasons which are that I feel safe, I love how we have a strong education system, and I believe that we have good natural resources.
The first reason that I am proud to be an American is because we have a strong military that keeps our country safe. The Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines, and Coast Guard all work hard to protect us. I also feel safe because of the different police departments that we have. I feel good when I see them at my school. I also feel safe because the fire department protects our homes and we have doctors and nurses to protect our health.
I am also proud to be an American because of the good education system that we have. In our schools, we learn a lot every year, and the teachers care about all of their students. Not only do we learn subjects, but we learn how to be respectful to each other. We have choices of the classes and subjects and activities that we take. We also get to choose where we want to go to college and what we want to do when we grow up.
Finally, I am proud to be an American because I believe that we have good natural resources. One of the resources that we have is farmland to grow food. We have clean rivers and streams to bathe and catch fish. We have fresh lakes for getting water. We also have large forests that provide wood to build things, for hunting, and also for camping. The forests shelter the wild life so the animals can live in the forest.
There are many reasons why I am proud to be an American. For me the top three are I feel safe, we have a good education system, and we also have great natural resources. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share this with you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.