I am proud to be an American because we have freedom. I couldn’t imagine life without freedom, it just wouldn’t be the same. Americans wouldn’t be able to say what we wanted and we wouldn’t be able to do what we wanted that was legal. I am glad that America can fight against pandemics like COVID-19. I am so thankful that I live in America.
I am very proud that we have brave soldiers that are risking their lives to serve America. If the soldiers didn’t serve the U.S.A, America would be very different. The soldiers fight for freedom, they are the reason that we have freedom today. They are the reason that we are where we are today. I am very glad that soldiers are fighting for our country.
I am glad that when something bad is happening we still have hope or we have unity. I am happy that Americans unite with other Americans. Even though we have a very diverse country we still work with each other and unite with people that are very different from ourselves. The color of our skin could be different, our beliefs, our heritage, and our hopes and dreams, but we still unite with each other and believe in each other.
