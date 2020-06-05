Proud to be an American

Memorial Day is a day to remember the fallen soldiers that were serving our country. It is also a day to remember how fortunate we are to live in this amazing country. I am so happy to live in America and have all of these choices. I am thankful to be an American because we have rights, equality, and freedom.
The reason I like having rights and freedom is because we are allowed to vote for whoever we want to be the next leader or if we want a certain law to be placed. We also are free so we are free to choose what job we want or who you want to marry or where you will want to live. We all are equal in our country. Now that everyone is treated equally women, can get a job other than running a household, they can play sports or join the army, and they can also vote. Men can run the household if they want and they also can do what women do. With this equality, we are free, we have rights to vote, our country is one big happy nation. That is all because of the soldiers that lost their lives by turning our country into what it is now.
So in America we are lucky to have freedom, rights, and equality and all of my thanks goes to all the women and men who lost their lives fighting for our country. Also the people that are in the military now fighting against other enemies. We all have so many things to be grateful for being in the amazing, beautiful, America.
