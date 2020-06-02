Proud to be an American, I’m sure you’ve heard that before. Being proud to be an American can mean many different things. Let me tell you why I am proud to be an American. I am proud to be an American because I’m proud of the people who have done good for this country, like George Washington who got America its independence, have served this country, like everyone who went to the military, or have changed something to make this country better, like Martin Luther King Jr. who started the movement of all skin colors are equal people.
I'm proud to be an American because I'm proud of what the heroes in my country have accomplished. That goes from George Washington getting the USA independence, or the advances we have made in medicine, the military, and helping our people be happy. I am proud of the heroes that have done good for my country. If it weren't for people like George Washington, we would not have independence like we do today. The advances in medicine make me really proud of my country because of how amazing it is to feel safe even when sick because you know that medicine is supplied. I am happy that my country has made these advances in everything they have because feeling safe in your own country is very important. With all of these things I have listed I remembered how great my country is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.