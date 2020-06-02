Lee Greenwood once said, “ And I am proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.‘ I am proud to be an American because I know that there are people who will fight and risk their lives for our country so that I can be free. There are so many things that I am grateful for that makes our country a phenomenal place to live.
There are many things going on behind the scenes that people are doing to make our country a free, healthy, and a remarkable place to live. Our nurses and doctors in America work very hard to try and keep our country as healthy as possible, even through very difficult times like COVID-19. To know that there are people there for us to help us get healthy and stay calm through very hard times is good to know. We have wonderful people working hard and taking care of our country so that we can be safe and healthy wherever the road of life takes us. We have a very strong military that puts their lives in danger to fight for our country but also for
freedom. Having a military to depend on makes me very proud to be an American. To acknowledge that there are people risking their lives every day so that we can have a free and safe country is an amazing thought and it makes me feel very grateful.
There are many important, caring, and brave people who make America a great place to live. I am very grateful to be an American because there are so many hard working and caring people that make up this great nation. Today we have hard working doctors, military, and many more people keeping our country the best it can possibly be. So, maybe you should think about why you are proud to be an american and you may realize that we live in a great place with lots of hardworking people.
