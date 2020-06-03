I believe America is an amazing place to live. I am proud to be an American because everyone is so brave and helpful.
The reason why I love to be an American is because everyone helps out another. If you look around, you will see people helping their friends and neighbors. My dad is a reason why America is good, he helps others all of the time. Last week I went to the u.p with him and helped my grandma and grandpa.
America is a good place to be. The people that live in America make it great. People helping each other, that's why more people should live in America.
