Proud to be an American

I believe America is an amazing place to live. I am proud to be an American because everyone is so brave and helpful.

The reason why I love to be an American is because everyone helps out another. If you look around, you will see people helping their friends and neighbors. My dad is a reason why America is good, he helps others all of the time. Last week I went to the u.p with him and helped my grandma and grandpa.

America is a good place to be. The people that live in America make it great. People helping each other, that's why more people should live in America.

