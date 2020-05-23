Being proud to be an American is the thing that makes you happy or proud to be in this country. I am proud to be an American because after seeing what our country is going through right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic shows you how hard working the people in this country are.
It amazes me how our country is coming together during these tough times. For example, we have retired health care workers volunteering to work on the front lines to help save lives. It is not just the health care workers who are being brave, even the people you don't usually think of are playing a huge role, such as truck drivers, the postal service, cashiers, and even civilians. There are civilians right now that are making masks and are giving them to hospitals. There are millions of Americans helping to fight this pandemic. Also, every person in this country is helping themselves and others stay safe by staying home. It seems like it is not that big of a deal but staying home is playing a huge role in fighting this pandemic.
