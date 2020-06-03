Proud to be an American

I am thankful for my many freedoms. Freedoms only found in America. I believe that the freedom to wear whatever you want, the freedom of speech and the freedom to bear arms makes America a great place to live.
First, I'm glad that we are able to wear what we want because clothes show people's personality. Many people judge others before knowing who they are deep down. If you accidentally meet a bad person and anger them you could get yourself into trouble. That is why I am thankful for the freedom to wear what clothes we want.
Second, I am glad that Americans have the freedom of speech because, without the freedom of speech many problems could not be solved like crime cases. In crime cases witnesses have to speak up without the freedom of speech, witnesses cannot report the cases at court
unless called on. That is why I'm glad we have the freedom of speech.
Last, but not least I am definitely glad Americans have the right to bear arms. If Americans could not bear arms they would be defenceless in an armed robbery or if someone broke into their house. That is why I'm glad we have the right to bear arms.
These rights make me thankful to live in America. I'm glad we have the right to bear arms, the freedom of speech and the freedom to choose what clothes to wear.
