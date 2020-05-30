In the U.S.A we have freedom because of the soldiers who fought for our country. Our freedom is not free; our soldiers risk their lives for us and our freedom. We always need to remember to thank our soldiers. If we did not have the soldiers we would not have the freedom we have today.
Being an American we get some more rights than some of the other countries. Rights like freedom of speech, the rights to have jobs, to be able to go to school, and more. I am proud to be an American because I get to make my own decisions about things like where I live, who I worship, and who I marry.
We are also guaranteed certain rights because of our constitution. I feel safer with our constitution because it gives us freedoms. The constitution also gives us justice so you can’t do things like steal or do something worse without getting in trouble with the law. The constitution allows us to have freedom of speech. I feel better knowing that we are allowed to talk “freely‘ and not get punished for saying our opinion.
I am proud to be American and thankful to have the ability to do the things I want to do like go on hikes and those kinds of things. Americans have more freedom and liberties than other countries. The constitution and our soldiers have helped us obtain and keep our freedoms. That makes me want to be the best I can be because not everybody gets the opportunity we do. Make sure you thank the soldiers and veterans and remember our forefathers who wrote our constitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.