Why am I proud to be an American? That is a question that is kind of hard to answer. But to give one answer, I am proud to be an American because of all the amazing people that help protect. Even in this really hard time, where they are still protecting us even though they could be exposed to this pandemic. I am extremely grateful for everyone in the military because they don’t stop fighting even though they could die from this disease that is wiping out people all over the world. America has some of the most people with COVID-19. So for service mend and women to leave their families and be brave enough to go and fight knowing they may never see their family ever again is a very strong thing to do. I could never be more grateful than right now.
If you look hard enough you can always find people doing great things. Even if it is something small they always say,‘ It’s the small things that count!‘ There are people struggling to take care of their families because they don’t have a job, so just simply giving them a gift card or giving them some cleaning products can go a long way. Also not only people in the military put themselves in danger, there are nurses and doctors putting themselves in danger everyday. There are nurses holding patients' hands that have the Corona virus, watching them take their last breath with nobody but the nurse, because their family can’t be there with them. It takes character to be doing such kind and brave things right now and even everyday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.