I am proud to be an American. In time of need people are helping others out. I am always hearing about good things people have done for others. Here are some ways:
People have lost their jobs, or can not work because of an illness that exposes them more to COVID-19. Thankfully, people are thinking about others and donating food, and other essential supplies to those in need. Another reason, people are throwing themselves in the lines of danger just to help other people out. I know someone who works at a nursing home, where they have suspected cases of COVID-19. She still goes in whenever she is needed. America is full of people with kind hearts and brave souls.
I am a proud American. In this time of need people are helping each other out. People will always help each other out no matter what, has happened, is happing, or will happen. Why are you proud to be an American?
