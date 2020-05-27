On July 4, 1776, people from the 13 colonies agreed to the United States' Declaration of Independence. This said that they were free and independent
States, and were not part of England any more. I am proud to be an American because of
our freedom to be who we want to be.
If you look around you will see nobody is wearing the same things, nobody is acting the same,
and nobody is being told how to live. This is because everyone in the USA is different and everyone comes from a different culture. For example, my grandma is from India and came over at age 16 because of the better opportunities. These opportunities included;
better education, and better housing. Our army has also fought for us to be free to do whatever we want. Another reason would be because we have a democracy based government. This means that we are not controlled and told how to live. Other forms of government
such as a Tyranny, would not let you be free to do what you want. This is why America is full of different people who are who they want to be.
In conclusion, I am proud to be an American because of our freedom to be who we want to be.
This is because of the different cultures of the USA, and because our government is based on a democracy.
