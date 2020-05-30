I love America because it is the land where you can be free and make your own choices. I am proud to be an American because you can help decide who is the president and you can decide what job you want to have.
I am proud to be an American because in this country we can decide who our leader is. As an American we are able to vote for who we want to be president. Some countries do not allow their people to vote for their leaders. In America, we are able to choose who we want to lead us.
I am proud to be an American because in this country you are able to choose the job you want to have. We can choose what job we want instead of people choosing the job for us. In some countries people cannot choose which job they have.
The freedom to make choices is why I am proud to be an American. In America we have the freedom to choose the president and the job you want to have. Not all countries allow their people to do this. As an American you should be grateful to have the freedom to make your own choices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.