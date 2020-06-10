I am proud to be an American because of the many freedoms we have. The unique thing about our country is we have been given many freedoms through sacrifice. Through sacrifice, we enjoy the freedom of religious belief, the freedom of speech and to vote, and the freedom of assembly.
One of the freedoms I appreciate is the freedom of religious belief. I like this because it protects individual religious beliefs like mine and lets me go to church and be a Christian. Next are the freedoms of speech and to vote. These freedoms are important because they let us say what we want and give our opinions.
Lastly, a freedom I appreciate is the freedom of assembly. I like this freedom because it lets us join together and let our voices be heard.
Many people in America sacrifice their time for our freedoms, like my Dad. My Dad is in the military. He has been away a lot and has traveled many places to work for our freedoms. Historically, there are many people that sacrificed for our freedoms. People like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and so many more. There are also heroes who help every day like veterans, doctors, nurses, firemen, and police. If you look hard enough, there are people who do great things every day to ensure our freedoms. And that is why I am proud to be an American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.