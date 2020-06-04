America is a great nation and I am proud to be an American. Are you? I think every American can think of a few reasons they are proud to be an american. America's diversity and acceptance of others along with our strong military are factors that make our country great.
We are very diverse, which is definitely something to be proud of in my opinion. To me diversity means that you accept each other no matter their skin color or language.
We also have a very strong military which I am proud of. The military is one of the strongest militaries. I could list countless more reasons I am proud to be an american.
I think every American can think of a few reasons they are proud to be an American . In conclusion, I am proud to be an American for many reasons. Why are you proud to be an American?
