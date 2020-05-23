You should be proud to be an American, because I know I am. I am proud to be an American, because we have the freedom to do what we want to do. That doesn't mean we can do anything. We can't break the law, but we get to do a lot of things that we want to do. We have many freedoms that some people do not have.
I am thankful for having so many freedoms. One reason
I am proud to be an American is, because we get to dress however we want and we won’t get in trouble for it. Some places like in Islam, girls have to wear a niqab over their head and if they don’t then they get in trouble. Another reason I am proud to be an American is because we don't all have to have the same religion, you can believe in whatever you want to believe in. In other places people have to believe in the same religion, but in America you can have whatever religion you wan’t, or you don’t even have to have one. This is why I am proud to be an American. I hope you know why you are proud, too.
