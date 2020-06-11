In our country we can be individuals. I am proud to be an American because we have opportunities that other countries don't have.
Every day that you wake up in America you can do what you want to do. First you have the freedom of speech. If you have the freedom of speech you have the right to say what you want. Second, you have the freedom of doing the job of your choice. Why I say that is because in some countries you are born into a certain job no matter how smart or how good you are.
I am very proud to be an American because we have freedoms. You can say what you want, you can work however you want, and you can do what you want in America. Why are you proud to be an American?
