ERIE, Pa. — Chelsea Ann Goodman of Reed City has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and will undergo family medicine residency training with Spectrum Health/Michigan State University in Grand Rapids.
Osteopathic medicine emphasizes a whole-person approach to healthcare where physicians help each individual achieve wellness by focusing on health education as well as injury and disease prevention. Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine provide all the benefits of modern medicine, including prescription drugs, surgery and the use of technology to diagnose disease and evaluate injury, while offering the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy called osteopathic manipulative medicine.
LECOM’s 2021 graduating class, which is 1,267 strong and the largest in the college’s history, includes 550 new Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who will join a network of nearly 14,000 LECOM alumni delivering quality healthcare to patients throughout the country.
