In regards to the bridges on Roth St and Chestnut St. The Roth St. bridge is shut down for scheduled repairs. The Chestnut St. bridge received a routine inspection by MDOT and was found to be unsafe to continue normal use. Currently, the time frame for reopening and the extent of repairs for the Chestnut St bridge including specific details are not known.
Sunday, 10/11
• Officers received a report from a woman that she had collided with the mailbox at the post office, destroying the two back windows on the driver's side of the vehicle. The mailbox was not damaged.
• Officers were dispatched to assist Osceola Co. Deputy regarding an intoxicated and disorderly female. She was transported to the Reed City Spectrum Health Hospital for a mental evaluation.
Monday, 10/12
• Officers received a report of graffiti, the matter is under investigation.
• Officers received a report of an unlawful entry by an unwanted family while the owner was out of town. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.
Tuesday, 10/13
• Officers submitted a referral to Adult Protective Service and the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the welfare of a woman who was in need of assistance.
• Officers were responded to a vehicle vs dumpster personal property damage. No injuries were reported with minor damage to the vehicle.
• Officers received a request to have a boat removed from a parking lot. The complainant stated the boat and the trailer were in violation of the apartment policy and the owner had been notified. The officer located the owner of the boat and trailer, advising that it would be towed if not removed. The man then made arrangements to have the boat towed away by a friend.
• Officers served an abatement notice to a resident regarding an excessive amount of garage in the yard and piles of building material along with several junk vehicles.
• Officers served an abatement notice to a resident, whose trash was blowing into neighbors’ yards.
• Officers received a complaint from a woman who once again was requesting the officers make her roommate/caregiver move out. The officer explained once again that she would have to go to the courthouse and evict him.
Wednesday, 10/14
• Officers arrested a 50-year-old female on misdemeanor charges of Operating Under the Influence of Liquor, Driving While License Suspended and a warning for crossing the centerline. She was transported to the Osceola Co. Jail.
• Officers received a report of suspicious activity and a request for extra patrols around a residence, as it is being renovated with no one living in it at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the Chestnut Street road barricades for an area check. The responding officer found the orange and white striped barricade at N Chestnut and Stimson were facing down. The road closed sign was in place. The officer replaced the caution sign as needed.
Thursday, 10/15
• Officers were requested to assist Osceola Co. Deputy on a check well-being request from a husband who was traveling out of state. Officers were informed a family friend had overstayed their welcome and was taking over the house, and he felt his wife was unable to stand up to for herself and the children. The guest was requested to leave or be arrested for trespassing. She packed her belongings and left without further incident.
• Officers received a complaint of a blood relation contacting an adopted minor and the concerns of its effect on the upbringing of the juvenile. Request to stop were ignored. The officer notified the relative that if the contact continued, charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor could occur.
• While out on patrol, officers came upon a red loveseat halfway in the street. The officer pulled it out of the street and made contact with the DPW to have it removed.
Friday, 10/16
• Officers submitted an education neglect warrant request on the parents of elementary-age children.
• Officers were dispatched to a juvenile assaulting other individuals. The juvenile was detained and turned over to parents.
• Officers took a complaint of graffiti. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers received a walk-in complaint regarding stalking. The officer spoke with the accused stalker and issued warnings if the attempts to make contact with the complainant didn’t stop.
• Osceola Co. Probation Officer requested officers locate and arrest a 39-year-old female who had violated her probation by testing positive for drugs. The woman was located at her residence and transported to the Osceola Co. Jail without incident.
Saturday, 10/17
• Officers were dispatched to assist an Osceola Co. Deputy on retail larceny. The business reported the individual they had on surveillance had stolen four times in two days and had no trespass papers filed on him prior. The 20-year-old male was located later and placed under arrest for retail fraud in the 3rd degree, trespassing and for violating his probation out of Mecosta Co.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding an incident between two juvenile siblings. The father explained that it was not the first time the child had attacked the other sibling. With the parent’s permission, the officer was able to get the juvenile to agree to go the hospital to talk with someone regarding anger and aggression.
