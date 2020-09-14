If you see any suspicious activity, call 911. For a non-emergency call 832-3255. Email tips to policereedcity@gmail.com.
Sunday, 8/23
• Officers responded to an activated alarm at a local business. The owner arrived and let the officer inside to secure the building. Finding no one inside and nothing out of the norm, the officer cleared as the owner locked up.
• Officers were dispatched to a business alarm activation, in which a female was reported to have given the alarm company an incorrect deactivation code. Officers arrived to find the doors locked and the keyholder reported bats in the basement setting off the alarm.
•Officers were dispatched to assist regarding a disorderly juvenile. Officers arrived to find the juvenile cooperative.
Monday, 8/24
• Officers were dispatch to an apartment complex regarding a juvenile that was outside alone. The mother was located in a neighboring apartment.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation at an apartment complex. The caller reported men with flashlights around the building and hiding in bushes. Officers found it was a group of children playing Ghost in the Graveyard.
• Officers were dispatched to an area check regarding an intoxicated male sitting on the curb yelling. Officers located the 20-year-old man who reported he was expressing himself. The man agreed to a PBT and was found not to be intoxicated. He was, however, found to have a criminal bench warrant on a conditional release violation. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged without incident.
Tuesday, 8/25
• A verbal warning was issued to the driver of a truck waiting on the roadway to make its delivery and blocking normal traffic flow. The officer explained that if the truck has to wait it needs to be in an area that does not hinder traffic.
• Officers were dispatched to perform a welfare check. The caller reported the man had made suicidal comments while on the phone discussing a bill. Officers found the man to be home with his wife who reported he was upset but not suicidal.
Wednesday, 8/26
• Officers received a report of larceny and property damage from a local business. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a wellbeing check. The caller believed the female to have been driving while on drugs. The woman willingly cooperated with the officer and took the field sobriety tests and passed. The matter was unfounded.
Thursday, 8/27
• Officers were dispatched to assist EMS who were responding to treat a woman who had jumped out of a moving vehicle and collided with a mailbox. The officer spoke with the woman and found she jumped out on her own free will and confirmed the driver was not attempting to harm her. She had only minor injuries. Mental health is believed to be a contributing factor in her actions. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment and mental health evaluation.
Friday, 8/28
• Officers were dispatched to a car/deer property damage accident.
• Officers were requested to perform a civil stand by while a woman gathered her father’s belongings from a residence. No one would answer the door. No contact made, the officer cleared.
Saturday, 8/29
• Contact was made with a 32-year-old male, in reference to an open investigation. The man denied having anything to do with the matter. The man was found to have outstanding warrants out of another county. The man was then placed under arrest and transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence regarding an unknown man that had been looking through a woman’s car and had set the alarm off. She reported going outside and yelled at the man who left on foot. The woman reported nothing damaged or missing.
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in regards to a trespassing complaint. The woman admitted the man in question was there earlier and would not allow officers to enter and confirm he had left.
