Sunday, 8/30
• Officers were requested to assist in locating a juvenile that had violated his probation by leaving his residence.
• Officers were dispatched to speak with a woman regarding unwanted text messages. The woman was advised to block the messenger.
• Officers received a complaint from a group of women regarding kids riding bikes and scooters in an apartment complex parking lot. The parking lot at one time had signs stating no bikes or scooters. The officer found the children were not impeding traffic and that their parents were watching them. The officer advised the complainants to contact the property managers to have the sign replaced.
Monday, 8/31
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The caller stated they were nervous about a vehicle that had pulled up in front, and no one got out of the vehicle. The responding officer found the two occupants of the vehicle were playing Pokémon GO on their phones and the building across the street is a common hot spot for the game. The two individuals finished the game and left the scene.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation regarding someone entering and turning on a parked vehicle’s lights, and rummaging thru another one. Nothing appeared to be damaged or missing. The officer checked the yard and stayed in the area for a while, finding no one around the officer cleared.
Tuesday, 9/1
• An officer observed a man riding a quad (ATV) on the city streets. The officer issued a verbal warning, advising the man there is a city ordinance that only side by sides were allowed in town. The man stated he was told otherwise by several other sources. The officer then advised he go the Reed City Hall and get a pamphlet that showed the allowed vehicles and routes.
• Officers received a report of employee theft at a local business. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint regarding reckless driving. The matter has been turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office to review.
• Officers arrested a 20-year-old male who held a bench warrant for a Conditional Release Violation out of Mecosta County. The individual was transported to, and lodged in the Osceola County Jail to await transport and exchange of custody with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department at a later time.
• Officers responded to an activated alarm system. The building was found to be secure and locked. The keyholder responded and unlocked the building so the officer could search the inside. Finding nothing out of the norm, the building was locked and the officer cleared.
Wednesday, 9/2
• Officers arrested a 38-year-old female on an outstanding felony warrant for filing a false police report in August.
• Officers received a report of possible child neglect. The matter is under investigation
Thursday, 9/3
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a female screaming at management. The woman was reported to have been yelling profanity and threats. The matter has been submitted to the prosecuting attorney’s office to review.
Friday, 9/4
• Officers spoke with a woman who pulled into the RCPD parking lot, stating she felt a man was following her. She gave a description of the vehicle and stated she even confronted the man, asking why she saw him every time she went out and had even seen him drive by her house on several occasions. The officer located and spoke with the driver of the vehicle in question. The man stated he often drives around town listening to music and means no harm to anyone, and requested the officer to let the woman know.
• Officers were dispatched to take a report of a CSC involving a juvenile. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers located and arrested a 38-year-old man who held a misdemeanor warrant for intimidation out of another county. He was transported and lodged in the Osceola County Jail without incident to await pickup.
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a suspicious situation. The callers reported they found a small dog barking outside the apartment and believing the dog belonged there, placed the dog inside an open window. They stated they were concerned as they were unable to make contact with the owner. The responding officer found the dog’s owner visiting a friend.
