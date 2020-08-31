If you see any suspicious activity, call 911. For a non-emergency call (231) 832-3255.
Email tips to policereedcity@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 16
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department on residential alarm activation. It was discovered to be a false alarm.
Monday, Aug. 17
• Officers received a complaint of a repeat disorderly customer who had caused damage to the business property. The 20-year-old male was located, served a no-trespass notice, and found to have a warrant for assault out of a Mecosta County. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Mecosta County Deputies.
• Officers took a report of missing property.
• Officers assisted another agency on a call of a juvenile with a gun.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, it was found a distraught individual had stabbed through their own arm. The individual was taken for treatment for injuries and mental health.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Officers were asked to investigate a situation the caller thought suspicious. The matter in question was found to be related to an investigation in progress by another department. The caller was referred to the investigating department.
• Officers arrested a 31-year-old male and a 34-year-old female on outstanding warrants for Parental Kidnapping-Custodial Interference. This stems from a July incident where children were taken to Florida. Both were lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a civil matter over child custody.
• Officers found a small sinkhole in a street while on patrol. The DPW was contacted to block off the area until they could fix it the next day.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Officers were called in reference to eggs thrown at a residence and drink containers found on their property suggesting someone had been there in the night. The culprit was found to be a juvenile neighbor who had egged three of the neighbor’s houses.
Friday, Aug. 21
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car crash where one car had struck the rear of the other. There was minor damage and no injuries reported.
• Officers arrested a 24-year-old female on an outstanding warrant for Child Abuse 4th Degree. She was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
• Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department on a traffic stop for officer safety.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• Officers responded to a two-car crash. A vehicle traveling north on U.S. 131 struck a tow truck on the side of the freeway that was changing a tire on a vehicle. The vehicle rolled after striking the tow truck. The driver suffered only minor injuries. Both the vehicle and tow truck were not drivable and had to be towed from the scene. The 28-year-old male driver was issued an appearance citation for Reckless Driving and cited for Use of an Electronic Device While Driving Causing Property Damage.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of counterfeit money being used to purchase items at a yard sale. One suspect has been identified and the matter is under investigation
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, the caller stated they had been assaulted by their estranged spouse who had a current bond condition of no contact with the caller. It was also stated that an adult child of the spouse had come to the residence, entered without permission, and had taken the car from the caller. The caller was found to be highly intoxicated. Based on the investigation that followed a report has been sent to the prosecutor for review on possible charges of domestic assault, filing false police reports, a bond condition violation, and unlawful entry into a residence.
