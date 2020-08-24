If you see any suspicious activity, call 911. For a non-emergency call (231) 832-3255.
Sunday, Aug. 9
• Officers were requested to assist Osceola Co. Sheriff Deputy on a trespassing complaint.
• Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic in progress. The matter was unfounded, although a 20-year-old male was found to have been in the home, which was a violation of a no-trespass order. He was served an appearance citation and his probation officer notified.
Monday, Aug. 10
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint from a juvenile, stating she had been assaulted by a family friend. The matter has been turned over to the prosecuting attorney officer to review.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation. The caller reported someone banging on the outside of the house and thought someone might be inside. The matter was unfounded.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. A 21-year-old male was located and arrested.
• Officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation at a local business where the garage doors were open after hours. Officers searched the building and found nothing out of the norm and secured the building. Contact with the keyholders was made, who responded later and reported everything was OK inside.
• Officers arrested a 33-year-old female on charges of operating under the influence of drugs. She was transported and lodged in the county jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
• Officers issued a 45-year-old male a misdemeanor citation for driving without a license and a warning for an out taillight.
• Officers were dispatched to assist with traffic control, while the Reed City Fire Dept. attended an electrical fire.
• Officers were dispatched to back up Osceola Co. Sheriff Deputy at an AFC home with an aggressive female tenant. The woman was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• Officers were dispatched to a complaint regarding property that was damaged and missing. The complainant was advised it was a civil matter that they had the option to file a complaint with the court system.
• Officers were dispatched to locate a man reported to be having some mental problems. The man was located and transported to the Reed City Spectrum Health hospital for an evaluation.
• Officers responded to an alarm activation and found a bat had set the motion alarm off.
Friday, Aug. 14
• While assisting an Osceola Co. Sheriff Deputy on a traffic stop, the driver was refusing to cooperate and fled the officers. In an attempt to block the fleeing vehicle at an intersection while stopped at a traffic light, the driver intentionally rear-ended the Reed City Police vehicle and then pushed it aside causing additional damages. The vehicle continued to flee into Mecosta County and onto U.S. 131. The 30-year-old male driver eventually left his vehicle and took off on foot, but was apprehended and placed under arrest by officers.
Saturday, Aug. 15
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. The female who had been assaulted stated she did not want to press charges and the man who hit her had left on foot. The 30-year-old man was located a short time later and found to have two warrants. He was placed under arrest on the warrants and a report of the assault submitted to the prosecuting attorney officer to review.
