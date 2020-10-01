Reed City Police Department weekly report
Monday, 9/21
• Officers took a complaint regarding an aggravated assault. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, 9/22
• Officers received a complaint regarding a phone scam. The complainant reported receiving a call in which he was told a vehicle registered to him had been located with a large quantity of drugs in another state and to avoid jail he had to purchase and send Google gift cards. The man did not give out any of his personal information and was advised to monitor his bank records and credit card statements if he was worried about their security.
• Officers received a report of an acquaintance and his dog entering a home uninvited and the dog attached the complainant’s dog inside the house. The man and his dog left when told. No injuries were found on the dog and the complainant did not want to press charges. The officer located the man in question and issued a verbal warning not to enter the residence again.
• Officers received a call regarding a man walking by and throwing a backpack into the caller's front yard. The man reported not knowing who threw it but was able to give a description of the male. The responding officer was unable to locate the man. Nothing illegal or suspicious was found inside the backpack.
• Officers received a report of a suspicious situation regarding two young teenagers who had been out in front of the caller's home. The officer located the two juveniles, who were reported to be seen walking to the center of town. The two reported playing Pokémon Go on a phone and showed the time they were in the reported location.
• Officers responded to a report of suspicious behavior witnessed by teenage juveniles, involving an indecent exposure between two adults. The complaint has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorneys Office to review.
Wednesday, 9/23
• Officers received a report of an inappropriate request, of a sexual nature, from one teen to another. Parents have been contacted and the matter is being handled.
Thursday, 9/24
• A 39-year-old female was arrested and lodged on a three-count warrant for Passing Counterfeit Bills.
• Officers arrested a 46-year-old female on an outstanding warrant for Larceny from a Building. She was transported to the Osceola County Jail and lodged without incident.
• Officers received a report regarding a registered sex offender believed to be in violation because he was seen around children. The matter was unfounded.
• Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a neighbor woman screaming at the complainant’s children. The neighbor denied the accusation and explained there has been constant harassment between the two families. The officer issued a verbal warning to both families not to have any further contact with one another.
• Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on a couple of children who appeared to be locked out of their home. The officer found the children were fine and had been in the care of a neighbor. While there, the officer found a 28-year-old male guest in the children’s apartment held three warrants. The man was placed under arrest on the felony warrant and transported to the Osceola County Jail where he was lodged.
• Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint and a large gathering of people playing loud music. Upon the officer's arrival people were leaving and the music has stopped. The officer issued a verbal warning regarding the city noise ordinance.
• Officers received a report of a woman who arrived at the emergency room for treatment. She was going to need to be kept overnight and had her special needs adult child with her but not her phone, and did not have any phone numbers memorized. The officer assisted with transporting the individual to stay in the custody of a friend for the evening.
Friday, 9/25
• Officers were dispatched to Reed City Spectrum Health parking lot regarding a possible suicidal subject. Officers arrived to find the male individual refusing to go inside for a mental evaluation as he had been advised by CMH over the phone. The man explained he just needed to go home and get some sleep. Finding the man was not in danger of harming himself or others, the officer advised the girlfriend, should there be a problem in the future, to get a court-ordered mental evaluation.
• A found wallet was turned into the RCPD with the owner’s identification inside. The wallet will be returned to the owner.
• Officers were dispatched to an assault between family members. The 32-year-old male was reported to have assaulted his aunt and had left the residence, possibly on drugs, traveling with his child. Officers met up with the man who explained the situation and agreed to all sobriety tests, all indicating the man was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The matter has been turned over to the Prosecuting Attorneys Office to review.
Saturday, 9/26
• Officers issued an abatement notice regarding a vehicle ordinance violation.
• Officers were dispatched to respond to a basement motion alarm. Upon the officer's arrival the building was dark and no one appeared to be inside. All windows and doors were secure and closed and no sign of entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.