Sunday, November 22
Officers were dispatched to what is believed to be a suicide, involving a firearm. No foul play is suspected
Monday, November 23
Officers arrested a 36-year-old male on an outstanding warrant for Stalking. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Officers responded with EMS regarding a male having a seizure. When the man came out of the seizure, he refused to believe he had one and refused medical treatment.
Officers responded to a complaint of burning leaves. The Officers issued a warning and advised the new homeowners of the City Ordinance prohibiting open burning.
Officers were notified of children banging on the coin machines at the Coin Laundry. The responding officer spoke with the mother and issued a warning not to mess with coin games if they weren’t going to be playing them. No damage appeared to be done, nor any loss of coins from the machine.
Officers were dispatched to the Spectrum Health Hospital to assist the Big Rapids DPS and CPS regarding a possible abuse investigation.
Tuesday, November, 24
While on patrol this officer came upon a vehicle that had slid off into the ditch due to the snow and a passing vehicle. The driver stated she was fine and there was no damage to the vehicle. The Officer stood by for traffic control as the vehicle was pulled out of the ditch.
Wednesday, November 25
Officers were requested to assist Lake Co. Parole, regarding a report of a Parole Violation. The matter was unfounded.
Thursday, November 26
Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault in progress with shots fired. While leaving the scene one subject rammed an unoccupied parked vehicle. Upon investigation, a 30-year-old male was arrested for Home Invasion, Domestic Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Operating While Visibly Impaired. Warning shots were fired however no one was shot at. There were minor injuries not related to the firearm. This is an isolated incident where the two individuals knew each other. The matter has been turned over to the prosecutor for review and is pending arraignment. The firearm was seized pending the Prosecutor’s review.
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call. The owner of the phone stated it was accidental.
Officers were dispatched to a possible unlawful entry. The matter was unfounded.
Friday, November 27
Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call. The caller stated they had called by accident
Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic assault in progress. It was found to be a verbal argument only.
Saturday, November 28
Officers were dispatched to assist Lake County Sheriff Department and attempt to locate a person of interest that had not returned a borrowed vehicle. The responding officer was unable to locate the person or the vehicle.
Officers responded to a complaint regarding a larceny of a phone, Aggravated Felonious Assault and Extortion. The matter has been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review.
Officers received a request to perform a well-being check from a male who lived out of town, who reported receiving a facetime call, causing his concern for his 1-year old child. Officers located the child and mother and found them to be safe and reported back to the child’s father.
While on patrol, Officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the Reed City High School parking lot. Upon question the two female occupants, the Officer found they were making Tik Tok videos on their phones.
