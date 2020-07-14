Each morning I receive an email from No-till Farmer, an online magazine, with a group of articles linked to their website. As a soil health junkie, I try to stay up to date on any new strategies that farmers are trying with cover crops or reducing tillage. An article from the June 18, 2020 edition caught my eye. It was titled ‘General Mills Launches Regenerative Dairy Pilot Program in Michigan’.
Tillage, overuse of chemical inputs and lack of biologic diversity have degraded our agricultural soils. Regenerative Agriculture places an emphasis on the management of the soil to restore the water, carbon and nutrient cycles.
The article announced a three-year pilot program that involves three West Michigan dairy farms with a goal to implement regenerative agricultural practices on 1,500 acres. The graphic in the article indicated that the milk would be produced less than 100 miles from the Yoplait plant in Reed City.
General Mills has partnered with the consulting group Understanding Ag and the dairy cooperative Foremost Farms to provide support to the participating farms. A look at the Understanding Ag website shows that it includes big names of the soil health movement, like Gabe Brown and Ray Archuletta. The site also contains resources for education on soil health management practices.
With my interest in soil health and my office a block away from the Yoplait plant, I reached out to Foremost Farms and Understanding Ag. A week or so later, I was on a conference call with representatives from Foremost Farms and General Mills. I learned that the three farms have had visits from regenerative agriculture consultants Allen Williams and Kent Solberg, from Understanding Ag, to develop recommendations for a transition to more sustainable practices. General Mills is providing the farms with cover crop seed to cover 800 acres this year.
The call also reminded me of the company’s two other pilot programs with 24 Kansas farmers growing wheat and 45 North Dakota and Canadian farmers growing oats. The company has committed to advancing regenerative agricultural practices on one million acres by 2030. This commitment and those made by other large companies will hopefully help drive a change in agriculture that will benefit farms and our natural resources.
If you’ve heard anyone else speak of soil health, you’ve likely heard of the five soil health principles. One, minimize soil disturbance, two, keep the soil covered, three, increase diversity, four, maintain living roots and five, integrate livestock. All these things are done to mimic a natural system where there are no commercial fertilizers or pesticides and production continues.
At a conference this winter I heard Gabe Brown speak of a sixth principle, which I was reminded of while doing additional searches through the General Mills website. The sixth principle needs to be the first step, this is Understanding Context. At a March meeting down in Paw Paw, Gabe Brown made two comments that relate to ‘Context’. One, “The condition of your soil is a direct reflection of your management‘ and two “If you want to make small changes in your operation, then change the way you do things. If you want to make big changes in your operation, then change the way you see things‘. For example, if your soil is compacted and or eroding, you may need to step back and look differently at how you’re doing things.
Implementation of the six principles will increase your farm's resilience to weather and market fluctuations by reducing inputs and increasing profitability. The sooner you begin to make these changes the more ready you’ll be as markets continue to shift towards sustainably produced agricultural products.
If you’re curious how your practices measure up, General Mills has a ‘Regenerative Agriculture Self-Assessment Tool’ on their website. Your local NRCS office can complete a soil health assessment or there are soil testing labs that can measure the health of your soil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.